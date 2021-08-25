Cancel
CIA Director Reportedly Held Clandestine Meeting with Taliban Leader

By Ohio Star Staff
theohiostar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCIA Director William J. Burns secretly met with the leader of the Taliban in Kabul on Monday, The Washington Post reported. Burns met with Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s de-facto leader, in the highest-level in-person meeting between the Biden administration and the Taliban since the group seized Kabul, several U.S. officials told The Washington Post. The meeting took place amid the Biden administration’s continued efforts to withdraw American citizens and Afghan allies as the Taliban consolidates its rule.

