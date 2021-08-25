Greenville County School District shifts gears on funding in response to Coronavirus
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Seven days into the school year and the Greenville County School District has hundreds of staff and students out of school either isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure. Plans are now in the works through the county to get staff and students back into the classroom quicker and to address any additional major COVID-hardships the district is experiencing.www.wspa.com
