Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros to activate Alex Bregman from injured list

By Anthony Franco
Posted by 
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDqBN_0bc3lEn900
In 262 plate appearances this season, Alex Bregman is hitting .275/.359/.428 with seven home runs Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros will reinstate star third baseman Alex Bregman from the injured list before Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Royals, manager Dusty Baker told reporters (including Mark Berman of Fox 26). It’ll be Bregman’s first game action in more than two months, as the 27-year-old hasn’t played since straining his left quad on June 16.

In 262 plate appearances, Bregman is hitting .275/.359/.428 with seven home runs. That’s not too dissimilar from the .242/.350/.451 mark he logged over 180 trips to the plate in last year’s shortened campaign. Obviously, Bregman’s output over the past two years falls well shy of the MVP-caliber form he showed in 2018-19. But he’s still been a well above-average performer since the start of 2020, and it seems reasonably plausible Bregman could find something resembling his past star-level form down the stretch.

The Astros’ win over Kansas City Tuesday night pushed their lead in the American League West out to four and a half games over the Athletics. That’s a fairly comfortable margin, and Bregman’s return will only improve Houston's chances of holding onto that lead. Aledmys Díaz, who has mashed in Bregman’s stead over the past few weeks, figures to return to a super-utility role as a versatile, high-end bench bat whom Baker can deploy around the diamond.

Comments / 0

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

980
Followers
2K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Injured List#Athletics#Royals#Fox 26 Rrb#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t survive an early playoff exit

The Astros are in prime position to win the AL West, but should they fail to make a legitimate postseason run, heads will roll. Houston has several big names hitting the free agent market this offseason, and any team failure could lead to a complete upheaval. Just a few years...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Carlos Correa replacements Astros should target this offseason

If Carlos Correa really is done in Houston, here are three replacements the Astros should consider with their money. It’s unlikely that the Astros will be willing to spend big money on a shortstop, especially after refusing to re-sign Correa to anything close to his actual worth. Spotrac predicts that Correa’s annual value will be something close to $26 million per season.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Set to continue rehab assignment

Bregman (hamstring) will play in a rehab game at Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Bregman joined the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday and took practice ahead of the team's game against Seattle, but he'll appear in at least one more rehab game before he's activated from the injured list. Although the 27-year-old won't be back in action for Sunday's series finale against the Mariners, he should have a chance to return sometime this week.
MLBSportsGrid

Carlos Correa Out of Astros Lineup Sunday

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will sit out of Sunday’s matchup against the Texas Rangers. https://twitter.com/brianmctaggart/status/1432003976980013063. The move is a scheduled day off for Correa, who last played in the 5-2 win over the Rangers Saturday, going 1-for-5 with a home run. Correa has played...
MLBABC13 Houston

Marwin Gonzalez signs minor deal in bid to rejoin Houston Astros

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Veteran utility player Marwin Gonzalez signed a minor league contract with the Houston Astros and began working out at the team's spring training camp in Florida on Friday, two weeks after being designated for assignment by Boston. Gonzalez began his 10-season big league career with the Astros...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros GM James Click: Alex Bregman's next rehab game is uncertain

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman’s rehab process continued to stall as Astros general manager James Click said Sunday there is no certain timeframe for Bregman’s next minor-league game. Bregman has not played a minor-league games since Aug. 7, when he was pulled early from his initial rehab assignment with Class...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

When Alex Bregman's rehab will resume is unclear

Alex Bregman hasn’t played in a big-league game since June 16, and it remains unclear as to when the Astros third baseman will return from the left quad strain that has waylaid his season. In an interview Sunday with radio host Robert Ford (hat tip to Danielle Lerner of The Houston Chronicle), Astros GM James Click indicated that Bregman wouldn’t be returning to his minor-league rehab assignment in the near future.
MLBMLB

Bregman 'a big presence' missing for Astros

HOUSTON -- The Astros entered their series opener against the Mariners on Friday in a position many teams would like to be in -- they’re in first place in their division, have the second-highest run differential in baseball (+164 prior to the game) and look poised to extend their run of postseason appearances to five consecutive years.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros' Alex Bregman scheduled to resume rehab stint with Triple-A Sugar Land

Alex Bregman resumed his minor league rehab assignment on Friday with Class AAA Sugar Land. Bregman hit leadoff and played third base during his first game action since Aug. 7. Manager Dusty Baker said Bregman would likely play only seven innings as part of the team’s gradual plan to reintroduce game action.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros might evaluate Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman at ballpark Tuesday

Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman could be at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday to be evaluated by the Astros, manager Dusty Baker said Monday. The team is awaiting clearance for Tucker, who has been on the health and safety protocols injured list since Aug. 14, to work out at the ballpark. The Astros will not specify what exactly is wrong with Tucker, but the outfielder has been prohibited from being around the rest of the team while on the IL. Baker said Tucker will likely not be eligible for activation right away.
MLBsouthernillinoisnow.com

Bregman returns to lead Astros to comeback win

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros have added another half-game to their lead in the American League West by earning a comeback win over the Kansas City Royals. Alex Bregman had two hits and one RBI before scoring the winning run in the 10th inning of the Astros’ 6-5 victory. Bregman came home on a groundout by Jake Meyers to give Houston the rubber match of the three-game set.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Plays consecutive nine-inning games

Bregman (quadriceps, hamstring) went 3-for-5 with a run scored for Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday. Monday's game was the third of Bregman's second rehab assignment and the second straight in which he's played nine innings. He's seemingly ready to rejoin the Astros after going 6-for-13 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored. He will likely be evalutated at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy