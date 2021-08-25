Cancel
Portland, OR

On National Hydropower Day, BPA notes over half the region’s power comes from water

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hydropower generated in the Columbia River Basin provides about 55% of the energy needed to keep up with the demand for electricity in the Northwest. More than half of the hydropower generated in the region is made by federal dams and marketed by Bonneville Power Administration. The electricity from federal dams accounts for roughly 30% of the region’s energy. It is one of the resources the region relies on as it moves toward a carbon-free energy future.

