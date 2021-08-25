Cancel
Airbnb Offers Free Temporary Housing Across the World to 20,000 Afghan Refugees

By Ohio Star Staff
theohiostar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbnb, a vacation home rental site, is offering free temporary housing to around 20,000 Afghan refugees across the world, the company announced Tuesday. “As tens of thousands of Afghan refugees resettle around the world, where they stay will be the first chapter in their new lives,” Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky said in a statement. “For these 20,000 refugees, my hope is that the Airbnb community will provide them with not only a safe place to rest and start over, but also a warm welcome home.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Chesky
Person
David Miliband
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Taliban#U N#The Associated Press#Airbnb Org#Afghans#The Church World Service#A Refugee Fund
