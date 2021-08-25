Strong bonds and unprecedented success made Pippins' season special
The Yakima Valley Pippins knew 2021 would be a unique season amidst an ongoing pandemic that wiped out the 2020 schedule. A close-knit group led by a new coaching staff made the most of their opportunity, creating bonds outfielder Alex Shanks said will last a lifetime. It culminated in West Coast League North Division titles for both halves of the season and a 43-22 record, capped off by the deepest playoff run in franchise history.www.yakimaherald.com
