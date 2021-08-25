Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Strong bonds and unprecedented success made Pippins' season special

By LUKE THOMPSON Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yakima Valley Pippins knew 2021 would be a unique season amidst an ongoing pandemic that wiped out the 2020 schedule. A close-knit group led by a new coaching staff made the most of their opportunity, creating bonds outfielder Alex Shanks said will last a lifetime. It culminated in West Coast League North Division titles for both halves of the season and a 43-22 record, capped off by the deepest playoff run in franchise history.

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima County, WA
Sports
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Selah, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
Yakima, WA
Sports
City
Yakima, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Miami Marlins#Recruiting#West Coast League#Wcl#Yakima Valley College#Gonzaga#Nonleague
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court asked to block Texas six-week abortion ban

A group of abortion-rights advocates and providers filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court on Monday asking the justices to block implementation of a new Texas law that bans procedures as early as six weeks. The request comes after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals refused to block enforcement...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy