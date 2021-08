With construction unfinished at Boaz’s L. F. Corley Field, the Hayden Wildcats and Boaz Pirates met at JSU Stadium on Snow/Burgess Field. The young Wildcats ran out of time in the season opener and fell to the 6A Pirates 12-21. Boaz scored first on a 4-yard run. The point after was good and the Pirates held a 7-0 lead with […]