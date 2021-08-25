Cancel
Redistricting efforts in motion for clerk’s office

By PHIL PERRY pperry@hdmediallc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON — Redistricting efforts for the Boone County Clerk’s Office were discussed during a Boone County Commission meeting on Aug. 17. “Every 10 years we have something in the United States called the U.S. Census, and through that, you have population shifts, decline and increases — and what we have the job of doing is, we have to redistrict and draw new lines in relation to magisterial districts within our county,” said Boone County Clerk Roger Tony to commissioners in the meeting. “That is a fairly expensive task to take on, and according to West Virginia code, that is the commission’s responsibility.”

