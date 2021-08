The Cavaliers and the Yellow Jackets both came into Tuesday’s volleyball season openers seeking to start a new chapter in their program’s history. The usually solid Lee County program had fallen on hard times the past two seasons, hitting rock bottom in an 0-10 campaign this past winter. As for Southern Lee, it has plenty of experience, but was also coming off a losing season and experienced a coaching change, with former Lee Christian standout Erica Davidson taking over as head coach in July. The Cavalier coaching staff has a definite Falcons feel, with Erica’s father, former LCS coach and athletics director Eric, as her assistant coach.