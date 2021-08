HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University’s move-in is officially underway and the Thundering Herd didn’t let the weather rain on its parade. “The students are super pumped they are really happy to be here,” said Marshall University’s assistant director of academic initiatives, Sarah-Frances Lyon. “We’ve gotten calls and emails all summer just asking about move-in and what they need to bring. I mean it’s a little sad because it’s raining but they are still really happy to be here.”