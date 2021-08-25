Morrisey sues Biden over border policy

Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern: “The implications of Tuesday’s decision are profoundly disturbing.”. Washington, DC – In a recent piece for Slate, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern analyze and denounce the Supreme Court’s decision to require the Biden administration to restart implementation of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. During the Trump presidency, conservative justices insisted the courts defer to the president’s constitutional authority over foreign affairs. During the Biden presidency, they are allowing a Trump-appointed judge, Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, to force the government into sensitive diplomatic negotiations over border policy. Evidently, the packed court sees no problem in veering sharply into partisan political territory, with one set of rules for Republican presidents and another for Democratic ones.