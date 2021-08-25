Cancel
U.S. Politics

Morrisey sues Biden over border policy

By HD Media
coalvalleynews.com
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Biden administration in what Morrisey said is a refusal to stop fentanyl from flowing across the nation’s southern border. The attorney general’s action against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asks the court to force the agency...

Foreign Policyamericasvoice.org

ICYMI: “Supreme Court ‘Remain in Mexico’ Decision Gives Lone Trump Judge Control Over Biden’s Foreign Policy”

Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern: “The implications of Tuesday’s decision are profoundly disturbing.”. Washington, DC – In a recent piece for Slate, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern analyze and denounce the Supreme Court’s decision to require the Biden administration to restart implementation of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. During the Trump presidency, conservative justices insisted the courts defer to the president’s constitutional authority over foreign affairs. During the Biden presidency, they are allowing a Trump-appointed judge, Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, to force the government into sensitive diplomatic negotiations over border policy. Evidently, the packed court sees no problem in veering sharply into partisan political territory, with one set of rules for Republican presidents and another for Democratic ones.
U.S. PoliticsArkansas Online

Biden asylum-policy bid rebuffed

The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday that the Biden administration must comply with a lower court's ruling to reinstate former President Donald Trump's policy that required many asylum-seekers to wait outside the United States for their cases to be decided. The administration had asked the court to put on hold...
Presidential ElectionSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Biden’s foreign and domestic policies are disastrous

In my opinion, President Joe Biden has ensured himself a place in history as our most incompetent president. His foreign policy decisions have created a dangerous disaster in Afghanistan and his immigration policies are equally as disastrous. Letter: Impeach Biden, bring back Trump to solve Afghan mess. Letter: Make the...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Biden Administration Seeks Supreme Court Help on Asylum Policy

President Joe Biden ’s administration filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to avoid having to reinstate a Trump-era policy that requires asylum seekers at the southern border to wait in Mexico for their cases to be processed. The filing comes a day after a federal appeals...
Immigrationflarecord.com

Attorney General Moody Seeks Confirmation that Biden Administration Will Faithfully Defend Federal Immigration Statute

Florida Office of the Attorney General issued the following announcement on Aug. 27. Attorney General Ashley Moody today sent a letter to United States Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure the Biden administration will faithfully defend a long-standing federal immigration statute that prohibits illegal re-entry to the U.S. by illegal aliens. Attorney General Moody is joined by attorneys general from 19 other states in the request.
Congress & CourtsKXL

Supreme Court Stops Biden’s Border Agenda

The U.S. Supreme Court told the Biden Administration they must comply with a lower court’s ruling to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy, that requires asylum-seekers to wait outside the United States for their cases to be decided. Will forcing illegals to stay in Mexico to await their immigration hearings make a big difference to our border crisis? Lars asks GianCarlo Canaparo who is a Legal Fellow at The Heritage Foundation.
Energy IndustryDaily Inter Lake

Oil groups sue Biden administration over leasing pause

Eleven industry trade groups including the Montana Petroleum Association and the American Petroleum Institute filed a lawsuit this week challenging the Biden administration's moratorium on oil and natural gas leasing on federal lands. "Congress has mandated quarterly mineral lease sales, but the Department of Interior has failed to abide by...
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

AG Wilson joins group seeking to prevent the Biden administration from enforcing unlawful interpretations of new antidiscrimination laws

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he is joining a group of 19 other states in a lawsuit in the Eastern District of Tennessee seeking to prevent the Biden administration from enforcing unlawful interpretations of new federal antidiscrimination laws regarding transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Watch Biden's comments on Afghanistan over 20 years of war

Joe Biden has spoken publicly about the war in Afghanistan across 20 years, in his role as a U.S. senator, vice president, and now as president. Here’s a look back at his visits to the country and his rhetoric around the United States’ military engagement starting just after September 11, 2001.Aug. 16, 2021.

