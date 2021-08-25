West Logan man charged after shooting incident in Boone County
SPRUCE RIVER — A West Logan man was arrested after police and witnesses say he discharged a firearm in the direction of another man on Spruce River Road in Boone County. Emmett Frazier, 47, was charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm, brandishing deadly weapons and shooting across road or near building or crowd in relation to an incident documented through a criminal complaint prepared by Boone County Sheriff’s Office Deputy E.C. Gibson on Aug. 12.www.coalvalleynews.com
