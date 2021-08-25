Cancel
Maui County, HI

BREAKING: Maui Mayor Asks for Voluntary 21 Day Rest from Non-Essential Activity

By Wendy Osher
mauinow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaui Mayor Michael Victorino is asking residents and visitors to Maui County to voluntarily curb non-essential activities including gatherings for 21 days. It’s part of a list of recommendations and requests made by the mayor as he seeks approval of amendments to the County’s Health Emergency Rules. He is still awaiting approval from Governor David Ige, and is hoping to hear back by Wednesday before establishing timelines for implementation.

Comments / 15

