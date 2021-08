Omaopio farmer Fernando Traje looks over his display of produce featuring fresh items such as eggplant, okra, bitter melon, lima beans, bok choy and katuday flowers at the Maui Swap Meet at University of Hawaii Maui College last week. Wife Evangeline Traje and daughter Heather Traje were also staffing the F.E. Traje Farm booth. Evangeline Traje said they start their Swap Meet Saturdays at 3:30 a.m. and enter the grounds at 5 a.m. Fernando Traje said the demand for produce was higher before the pandemic. “Locals, it’s not too much right now,” he said. “It’s more tourists. It’s the fruits they like.”