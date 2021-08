MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the age of COVID and mask-wearing, students at one Broward public school are getting a much-needed breath of fresh air. Blanche Ely High school unveiled a brand new open-air cafeteria Thursday, complete with tables and large ceiling fans. “Just being able to enjoy the outdoors, I’m excited,” said student Reagan Hall. Less exciting is the continuing battle between the Broward School District and the Florida Department of Education. Over Broward’s mask mandate to control the raging COVID delta variant. The state says they are violating the law. The district says they are in compliance. The state says they are...