Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firm dollar, risk appetite; Fed symposium in focus

By Eileen Soreng
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Spot gold may retreat to $1,773/oz - technical analyst

* SPDR Gold holdings fall to their lowest since April 2020 (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday, weighed by an uptick in the dollar and buoyant risk appetite, as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech this week for guidance on the central bank’s taper plans.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,793.50 per ounce by 0704 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,795.90.

The dollar index inched 0.1% higher, denting gold’s appeal for those holding other currencies, while Asian shares held onto their recent gains.

“The higher equity markets, the risk-on narrative... (are) really diminishing the need for gold as a hedge,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The coronavirus curve in some hotspots is easing and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of vaccinations should also bring down the curve, Innes said.

The U.S. drug regulator granted full approval on Monday to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine, raising hopes inoculations could accelerate.

Investors are now awaiting Powell’s speech at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 27 to see if he gives a timeline for the withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

The Fed is likely to “talk about the concept of tapering, but they won’t give a timeline,” IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

“Everyone is willing to take a punt that they’re going to maybe take a softer stance to tapering this weekend, and it’s a good thing for gold.”

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement likely to result from widespread stimulus measures.

Spot gold may retreat to $1,773, having failed to break resistance at $1,800 and a falling trendline, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Holdings in the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, again fell to their lowest level since April 2020 on Tuesday.

Silver fell 0.7% to $23.68 per ounce, while platinum dropped 1.7% to $994.49. Palladium was down 1.8% to $2,429.99.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

172K+
Followers
199K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Spdr Gold Shares#Asian#Spi Asset Management#The Pfizer Inc Biontech#Ig Market#Spdr Gold Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Dollar pinned as Powell plods toward tapering

SINGAPORE (Aug 30): The dollar was nursing losses on Monday and kept near multi-week lows after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell laid out a slower-than-expected path to rate hikes, while a storm lashing oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico lifted oil-exposed currencies. The greenback had dropped broadly on Friday, falling...
Currenciestheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar in early trade today on improved sentiment towards the currency, coupled with rising oil prices, a dealer said. At 9.04 am, the local note rose to 4.1760/1780 versus the greenback from Friday's close of 4.1890/1930. However, the dealer...
BusinessCNBC

Dollar holds firm ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech

The dollar index stood at 93.032, bouncing back from Thursday's low of 92.807. Against the yen, the dollar stood little changed at 110.06 yen. The dollar held firm on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish wing called for tapering bond purchases as investors looked to a highly-anticipated speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.
Marketsinvesting.com

Precious Metals Update: Gold Revisits The Doc And Stocks Further Rock

Long-time readers of The Gold Update know we've hidden microphones in many a salient place, including those still installed at the Salzburg clinical offices of noted analyst in the psychosis of precious metals, Dr. Youara Nichtsogut, to whom Gold late Friday paid a visit following what the FedHead said:. Dr....
Currenciesdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Slams into Resistance

The Australian dollar rallied quite significantly on Friday as Jerome Powell spoke from the Jackson Hole Virtual Symposium. As he was a bit more dovish than some of the other members of the FOMC during the last week, it does suggest that perhaps the Federal Reserve will continue to be very accommodative, and the US dollar will probably remain somewhat weak.
Currenciesfxempire.com

Despite A Weaker U.S Dollar, Ethereum Bulls Lose Steam

Despite a weakening dollar, the top altcoin was unable to clear above the $3,300 resistance. The price of ether needs to remain above $3,140 in the near future to prevent further downsides. In response to Jerome Powell’s announcement that the Federal Reserve would hike rates slower than expected, the dollar...
Stocksinvesting.com

European stocks close flat, set for August gains

(Reuters) -European stocks ended flat on Monday as a British holiday made for languid trade, but were set for strong monthly gains on expectations that continued central bank support would sustain an economic recovery. The Europe-wide STOXX 600 ended largely unchanged at 472.68 points but was on course to end...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD teases 1.1800 on Fed led optimism, German CPI eyed

EUR/USD edges higher around three-week high amid a lackluster session. Fed’s Powell hints at tapering but timing, rate hike clues triggered risk-on mood. Virus woes, geopolitics challenge bulls but bears refrain from taking risks. German inflation could renew ECB tapering chatters, US Pending Home Sales will also decorate the calendar.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields follow U.S. Treasury yields lower on dovish Powell

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Monday, in line with U.S. Treasury yields after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave no new hints when the central bank is likely to start scaling back its bond purchases. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to...
Currenciesmarketresearchtelecast.com

FOREX-Dollar stabilizes near two-week lows amid Fed caution

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) – The dollar stabilized near two-week lows on Monday, pressured by a message from the Federal Reserve chairman that there is no rush to dismantle massive stimulus. * The appeal of the greenback was hit on Friday when Fed chief Jerome Powell said that the reduction...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dovish Fed pins dollar at two-week lows

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar steadied near two-week lows on Monday, held back by the message from the U.S. Federal Reserve chief that there is no hurry to dial back massive stimulus. The allure of the greenback has taken a knock since Friday when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-European stocks hold firm near record highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Dovish Fed continues to support risky assets (Adds comment, updates prices) Aug 30 (Reuters) - European stocks held firm on Monday near record highs scaled earlier this month,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Powell Waves Off Inflation Concerns; US yields, dollar fall

Aussie, Risk FX Take Off; Commodities, Equities Climb. Summary: US Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell sent the Dollar and bond yields tumbling in his speech at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming economic summit. Powell said that while recent rises in inflation are a cause for concern, they are likely to be temporary. In July, US policy makers said they believed that it could be appropriate to begin tapering this year. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 1.31%. A favourite gauge of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 foreign currencies, slid 0.41% to 92.67 from 93.05 on Friday. Risk appetite rose, while equities, commodities and resource currencies took off. The Australian Dollar outperformed, soaring 0.93% to settle at 0.7313 (0.7239). Against the Canadian Loonie, the Greenback slumped to 1.2612 from 1.2682, down 0.65%. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) rallied to close at 0.7012 (0.6950). Sterling rallied to 1.3760 (1.3698) while the Euro advanced 0.28% to 1.1797. The USD/JPY pair Dollar retreated 109.85 from 110.03, down 0.25%. Asian and Emerging Market currencies were all higher against the Greenback. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) retreated to 6.4625 at the New York close, from 6.4845 on Friday. Against the Singapore Dollar the Greenback slid to 1.3458 (1.3550).
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Sentiment as Bulls Eye 1.1900

Buy the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.1900. Add a stop-loss at 1.1750. Set a sell-stop at 1.1757 and a take-profit at 1.1650. Add a stop-loss at 1.1850. The EUR/USD popped on Friday after the relatively dovish statement from Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chairman. The pair continued these gains in early trading on Monday. It was trading at 1.1795 on Monday morning, which was substantially above last week’s low of 1.1660.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan touches 3-week high after Fed's dovish stance

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan rose to a more than three-week high against the dollar on Monday, benefiting from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish stance on policy. The dollar fell as Powell's comments indicated policymakers were in no hurry to exit stimulus and move towards raising rates. Traders said the pace at which the Fed tapers its bond purchases will be the main factor in the dollar's trend against major currencies. Markets will next look to U.S. job reports due later this week and the Fed's September meeting for more clues on when it will begin to wind down pandemic-era stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4677 per dollar, 186 pips or 0.29% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4863, the strongest since Aug. 6. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4650 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4640 at one point, the loftiest level since Aug. 6. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4680, 31 pips firmer than the previous late session. Gains in the yuan were largely in reaction to a softer dollar, but many traders and analysts expect yuan strength to be short-lived. "Improving risk appetite supported the yuan, but economic fundamentals are unlikely to push the yuan to the highs hit in May," said Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank. "The yuan's depreciation risks are greater than appreciation risks," he added, noting that the Fed and PBOC's divergent positions on policy could cause the yuan's premium to shrink and lead to capital outflow. Markets expect the PBOC to roll out more easing measures and cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves later this year to bolster the economy, which has recently shown signs of losing steam as it deals with new COVID-19 restrictions. "As the Fed shows no urgency for monetary policy tightening, the PBOC should gain more leeway in its monetary policy based on domestic macro dynamics, which have been losing momentum lately," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.643 from the previous close of 92.67, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4665 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4677 6.4863 0.29% Spot yuan 6.468 6.4711 0.05% Divergence from 0.00% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.93% Spot change since 2005 27.96% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.67 98.79 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.643 92.67 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4665 0.02% * Offshore 6.639 -2.58% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease as global equities climb on Fed's dovish stance

* Gold needs to overcome $1,839 for additional buying to emerge-analyst (Recasts, adds comment and updates prices) Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday, as risk appetite got a boost after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell assuaged market fears of a quick withdrawal of pandemic-era stimulus, dampening bullion’s safe-haven appeal.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China stocks mixed as investors await PMI data

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chinese blue-chips slipped on Monday while Shanghai stocks rose slightly as market participants waited for purchasing manager surveys for manufacturing and services to see if a trend of slowing growth will continue. ** The CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 4,817.28 by the end of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy