HARRY MARVIN HUTCHINSON, JR., better known to all as “Buddy”, 70, of Oneonta, AL, passed away on Aug. 21, 2021, at St. Vincent’s East Hospital. Buddy truly loved his family. He was an avid Harley-Davidson collector and a member of the Patriot Guard. He enjoyed riding his Harley and meeting people from all around. His smile was infectious. Buddy was […]