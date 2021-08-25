Cancel
Ask the Gardener: The best privacy hedges for Cape Cod homes

By Carol Stocker - Globe Correspondent
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat to do this week As summer winds down, we let the garden wind down, too, as plants begin to prepare for winter dormancy. Stop fertilizing perennials and roses. But if you neaten up the perennial garden, it can still look spectacular in September. I cut back the yellowing and tattered foliage of plants that have bloomed already such as daylilies and iris to make room for those that have yet to bloom, including mums and asters. Deadhead annuals and harvest vegetables religiously to keep them producing. Fall is an important season for butterflies and other pollinators, so I grow a lot of fall-flowering perennials such as Canadian burnet, autumn monkshood, autumn anemone, Joe-Pye weed, late phlox, roses, New England asters, and goldenrod. I don’t plant goldenrod; it just pops up. It feeds pollinators and does not cause hay fever, which is instead triggered by the less showy ragweed that blooms at the same time. Only after goldenrod finishes blooming do I cut and bag the seedheads so it doesn’t spread too much. I don’t cut down milkweed, because if monarch butterflies laid eggs on it, it could be hosting their caterpillars.

