QB x 2: Cruz, Plummer the, um, starters for UA for now

By Steve Rivera
allsportstucson.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd the starting quarterback for the University of Arizona is … um, is. … Gunner Cruz AND Will Plummer. Well, it’s one or the other still – kind of. UA head coach Jedd Fisch said it was still too close to call – in essence he said that – that he’ll go with a two-quarterback system until, well, he doesn’t.

