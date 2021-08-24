Two dental sedation permit licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61108 during 2021

Site Coordinator / Head Cook The Area Agency on Aging is seeking a special person to join the team as Site Coordinator/Head Cook for our senior lunch/Meals on Wheels program in Salida. 24-28 hours per week. Pay $13.00-14.75/per hour, DOE. Holiday pay and PTO. Duties include: preparation of meals according to approved menus, reports and data collection, maintenance of kitchen facility in accordance with local and state health codes and inventory control. Position requires substantial recent experience cooking in an institutional and/or commercial setting. A desire and ability to work with seniors is essential. Successful applicant must pass CBI background check and complete ServSafe Certification within six months of employment. Applications and CBI authorizations are available at and must be returned to: Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging: 139 E. 3rd St. Salida, CO 81201 719-539-3341 The Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging is an Equal Opportunity Housing, Employer and a Drug-Free workplace. /\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\\//\" Help Wanted"