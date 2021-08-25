Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Dave Chappelle looks back at hosting the SNL episodes immediately after the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"It just had to do with I hadn't done television in 12 years. And the writers were on an involuntary strike," Chappelle says on SNL's Stories from the Show featurette of hosting the post-Trump victory show. "It wasn't like they were striking, but they just couldn't — some people were literally, emotionally, distraught. People were very emotionally connected to that particular election cycle in a way I'd never seen before. The enormity — I understood what it meant, but I didn't understand what it felt like to so many people."

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Elections#Snl#Episodes#Snl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Damon Wayans Challenges Dave Chappelle To A Comedy "Verzuz"

Damon Wayans challenged Dave Chappelle to a battle on Verzuz if they are willing to have a comedy-focused episode on the series. Wayans spoke about the idea in a new interview on KBXX 97.9 the Box. When asked if he's been keeping up with Verzuz, Wayans admitted, "No, I have...
CelebritiesPosted by
WOKV

What Makes Dave Chappelle A Comedy Legend?

As we celebrate Dave Chappelle’s biggest, baddest and best moments, we look back at what it took to reach his legendary status in comedy, tv and movies. Chappelle began his career in stand-up comedy in high school and after deciding not to go to college, continued his stand-up career in New York City. After earning his chops in comedy during the early 1990s,
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle Reflects on His SNL Hosting Gigs

From facing down a pandemic to bring the show back while also weathering one of the most important presidential elections in this country's history, NBC's Saturday Night Live has more than a few "Stories from the Show" to tell about the 46th season. Thankfully, the long-running sketch comedy/music series began telling some of them this summer. In the first edition, SNL founder Lorne Michaels and the cast took viewers behind the scenes to show them how they were able to pull off the most difficult season in the show's near half-century run. This time around, its host, actor & comedian Dave Chappelle (who hosted the first show after the Joe Biden/Donald Trump election, with musical guests the Foo Fighters) on what the experience was like and how he approaches being on SNL as opposed to being on stage.
TV ShowsFinger Lakes Times

SNL Stories from the Show: Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle reflects on his time hosting Saturday Night Live after the 2016 and 2020 elections. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #DaveChappelle #SNL46.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
Posted by
Best Life

This Is Who Will Host "Jeopardy!" Now That Mike Richards Is Out

It's been a dramatic few weeks for what is usually a relaxing trivia show. After much controversy surrounding the hiring of Mike Richards as the new Jeopardy! host, Richards has decided to step down from the gig before it even began. The decision was confirmed in an internal memo Richards sent to Jeopardy! staffers on Aug. 20 that was also released to the press.
Congress & Courtslawofficer.com

When Kamala Harris laughs the entire country should be worried

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Unless you’re living beneath a rock, you’ve seen Vice President Kamala Harris laugh and scoff at one serious question after another without providing a substantive response. Her cackling should make the country nervous. Whether the questions are focused on border security,...
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
Presidential Electiontalesbuzz.com

Kamala Harris’ cackling is Joe Biden’s job security

Vice President Kamala Harris’s team canceled press access to her remarks to US troops at Pearl Harbor on Thursday — surely because it feared yet another disaster for the veep at the site of a terrible attack on America, the same day as the horrors in Kabul. Harris is just...
TV & VideosPopculture

Critically Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Rising in Netflix Charts

Sometimes some unexpected movies crack their way into Netflix's top 10, and the latest surprise is a critically-panned thriller that was released in 20202. The Postcard Killer stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a father investigating the murder of his daughter, and it is currently climbing Netflix's charts at number seven. The film also stars Famke Janssen and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, and is directed by Danis Tanovich.
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Ready or not, here comes the fall TV season. Unlike 2020, there’s actually a Premiere Week this year, with the broadcast networks kicking off their 2021-22 campaign on September 20 — the day after the Primetime Emmy Awards, as was the old normal. Here is Deadline’s comprehensive annual list of fall premiere dates for new series and new seasons of returning series. It covers more than 300 broadcast, cable and streaming shows bowing from September 1 through December 31 in all dayparts but does not include specials or movies. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy