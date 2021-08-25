Dave Chappelle looks back at hosting the SNL episodes immediately after the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections
"It just had to do with I hadn't done television in 12 years. And the writers were on an involuntary strike," Chappelle says on SNL's Stories from the Show featurette of hosting the post-Trump victory show. "It wasn't like they were striking, but they just couldn't — some people were literally, emotionally, distraught. People were very emotionally connected to that particular election cycle in a way I'd never seen before. The enormity — I understood what it meant, but I didn't understand what it felt like to so many people."www.primetimer.com
