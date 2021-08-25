Cancel
HBO cancels Betty after two seasons

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Crystal Moselle's female teen skater comedy based on her film Skate Kitchen won't be back for Season 3. “We will not be moving forward with a third season of Betty,” HBO said in a statement. “We are very grateful for the collaboration with Crystal and our incredible cast — their fearless exploration of the world of New York City’s skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community.”

