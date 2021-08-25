Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jeff Daniels credits James Gandolfini for paving the way for his TV career

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Jim Gandolfini made it happen,” the Emmy-winning American Rust star said at the TV press tour about his transition from stage and film to TV. “The Sopranos changed television, as did HBO, Showtime, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu. All of a sudden you have all these other places to go.”

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
Jeff Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Television#American Rust#Hbo#Showtime#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Ms. Pat thinks her new ultra-racy family sitcom with put BET+ on the map

"They wanted me to know that this show was front and center for them and that they’re really taking it serious," the comedian and The Ms. Pat Show star says of her new sitcom, which premiered earlier this month. "I told them, 'Y’all may think I’m crazy, but this show will become your Handmaid’s Tale” like how that show was to Hulu. Nobody paid attention to Hulu until Handmaid’s Tale, baby. I can tell from the promotion that BET+ put behind this show that they really care about it. I told them, 'Dude, I feel like we at Netflix, but we at BET+.'"
Newark, NJNew York Post

‘He scared me:’ James Gandolfini filmed epic ‘Sopranos’ scene hungover

James Gandolfini’s old “Sopranos” co-stars are reminiscing about the late great TV star. Actor Robert Patrick, who portrayed Davey Scatino on the HBO drama, sat down with the show’s Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa on their podcast “Talking Sopranos.”. The three discussed Patrick’s character arc, starting with “The Happy Wanderer”...
TV Showshotnewhiphop.com

James Gandolfini Was Hung Over During Classic "Sopranos" Fight Scene

The Sopranos may have aired its final episode in 2007, but the legacy of the HBO crime drama, which is still widely regarded as one of the greatest tv shows of all time, still lives on. In only a couple of months, the Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark is set to finally hit theatres and HBO Max, and as the release date approaches, The Sopranos nostalgia increases.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Jeff Daniels Can't Bring 'American Rust' to Life: TV Review

“American Rust” is set on the opposite end of Pennsylvania from Easttown, where Mare solved crimes earlier this year. On that great HBO series, the town seemed to pulse with life and emotion — look past the chewy accents and Wawa sandwiches, and a sense of Easttown emerged through the slump of characters’ shoulders, the way they engaged with one another. On “American Rust,” though, the title’s rather direct nod to its Rust Belt setting gives the first clue that subtlety is not the order of the day. The plot thrives on contrivance and misunderstanding more often than human emotion, and attempts to draw out what it’s like for characters to live where they do more often seem to end in showy small-town cliché.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Lauren Ashley Smith Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Writer and producer Lauren Ashley Smith (A Black Lady Sketch Show) is expanding her relationship with CBS Studios, signing an overall deal with the studio. Under the pact, Smith will be creating comedies for network/streaming on all platforms. Smith is currently writing and executive producing a U.S. remake of British comedy Timewasters for ABC through CBS Studios. The as-yet untitled time travel comedy will revolve around four Black twentysomething New Yorkers who accidentally end up in the year 1926, despite being deeply unenthusiastic about and deeply unequipped for time travel. The series follows the foursome’s often-bumbling attempts to survive and...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

How HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ Gave Matthew Rhys The Opportunity To Do His Best Bogart Before Morphing Into The Famous Lawyer – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Stars Matthew Rhys and John Lithgow, along with cinematographer David Franco and production designer John P. Goldsmith, joined Deadline to talk all things Perry Mason during the HBO panel at Contenders Television: The Nominees awards-season event. The show was originally intended as a limited series but instead proved so popular HBO has made it a regular series that is already renewed for a second season. It is competing in the Drama categories for Emmys and certainly presents a vision of the celebrated Erle Stanley Gardner creation that really has not been seen before, beginning with an origin story set in 1930s...
TV & VideosPopculture

Michael C. Hall and Taylor Kitsch Drop Netflix Show, and It's Already a Hit

If you're looking for your next Netflix drama binge, look no further than The Defeated. Starring Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Friday Night Light's Taylor Kitsch, The Defeated takes place in 1946 Germany in the chaotic aftermath of World War II. Kitsch stars as Max McLaughlin, an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force following the devastating war. The show dropped on Netflix on August 18, and it's already sitting at No. 8 on the streamer's Top 10 chart.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Shameless’: Showtime Boss Says “There Was Always Hope” Emmy Rossum Would Return For Finale

There “was always hope” that Shameless star Emmy Rossum would return for the show’s final season, Showtime president Gary Levin revealed Tuesday. Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out due to scheduling conflicts. Rossum departed the series about the dysfunctional Gallagher family (based on the British series of the same name) after nine seasons in 2019. “In terms of Emmy, there were no clear understandings but there was always hope that she’d come back. But reality intruded,” Levine said during the network’s executive panel at TCA. “She had a deal at Universal and she got a limited series greenlit that she was producing and...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Tim Daly’s Favorite ‘Sopranos’ Scene Is His Character’s Saddest Moment

Tim Daly had several memorable scenes as J.T. Dolan in The Sopranos, but his favorite is his character’s saddest moment. The Wings star stopped by the most recent installment of the popular Talking Sopranos podcast hosted by show alums Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, where he discussed his character’s funny, but mostly sad moments. Daly played J.T. Dolan, a down-on-his-luck screenwriter, who is a recovering drug addict and compulsive gambler. He befriends (at least for a moment) fellow recovering addict Christopher Moltisanti. Daly was pals with series creator David Chase and even screened the pilot when HBO picked it up, the actor said...
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Last Chance Emmys: From Billy Porter to William H. Macy, the TV Academy Can Award Beloved Roles One Final Time

Television Academy voters aren’t necessarily a nostalgic bunch when it comes to sending off departing shows or series cast members with one final Emmy. Last year, of course, was a tremendous exception, as most of the cast of “Schitt’s Creek” — including creators and stars Eugene Levy and Dan Levy — landed wins in their respective acting categories, and the show also snagged the comedy series statue.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Can Tracee Ellis Ross’ Historic Noms for Acting and Producing Help With Voting?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE Visit each individual...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix revives Manifest with a super-sized fourth and final season

The missing plane drama, which NBC canceled in June after three seasons, has been saved by Netflix with a 20-episode Season 4 order. In a nod to fans, Netflix waited until today, "828 Day" (8/28) at 8:28 a.m. PT, for the pickup to be announced. "As is customary for series on Netflix, the 20-episode season will be split into multiple parts," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. Andreeva added that Warner Bros. TV began negotiations with the show's stars to return earlier this month. "I hear stars Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh have closed deals for the final season," says Andreeva. "J.R. Ramirez also is believed to be set, while Parveen Kaur remains in negotiations, along with some or all of the remaining series regulars: Luna Blaise, Matt Long and Jack Messina. (Long is also a series regular on the NBC drama pilot Getaway with one-year that would allow him to also do Manifest subject to synching up dates.) Warner Bros. TV is not commenting but I hear that the new deals for the cast, whose original contracts expired in June, include sizable pay increases. The Manifest actors all participated in the #SaveManifest campaign which helped keep the show at the top of the Netflix streaming rankings — and ultimately bring it back from the dead." Creator Jeff Rake and his cast reacted to the news, with Rake tweeting: "Who did this? YOU did this. WHO did this? YOU DID THIS!" ALSO: Here are eight questions about the final season.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...

Comments / 0

Community Policy