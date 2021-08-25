Jeff Daniels credits James Gandolfini for paving the way for his TV career

The missing plane drama, which NBC canceled in June after three seasons, has been saved by Netflix with a 20-episode Season 4 order. In a nod to fans, Netflix waited until today, "828 Day" (8/28) at 8:28 a.m. PT, for the pickup to be announced. "As is customary for series on Netflix, the 20-episode season will be split into multiple parts," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. Andreeva added that Warner Bros. TV began negotiations with the show's stars to return earlier this month. "I hear stars Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh have closed deals for the final season," says Andreeva. "J.R. Ramirez also is believed to be set, while Parveen Kaur remains in negotiations, along with some or all of the remaining series regulars: Luna Blaise, Matt Long and Jack Messina. (Long is also a series regular on the NBC drama pilot Getaway with one-year that would allow him to also do Manifest subject to synching up dates.) Warner Bros. TV is not commenting but I hear that the new deals for the cast, whose original contracts expired in June, include sizable pay increases. The Manifest actors all participated in the #SaveManifest campaign which helped keep the show at the top of the Netflix streaming rankings — and ultimately bring it back from the dead." Creator Jeff Rake and his cast reacted to the news, with Rake tweeting: "Who did this? YOU did this. WHO did this? YOU DID THIS!" ALSO: Here are eight questions about the final season.