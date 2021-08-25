David Spade on if he'd be interested in hosting The Bachelor franchise full-time: "I would swish it around, yes"

The comedian, who's only guest-hosting two episodes of Bachelor in Paradise, says Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss first approached him nearly a decade ago after he did a Funny Or Die parody of the show. "One day he goes, 'Do you want to get involved? Because we’re shaking things up,'" says Spade. "They were really in the beginning stages. I was going to say no. And then I go, 'Maybe.' So I went in and I said, 'Yeah, let’s try Paradise.' That’s makes the most sense to me because it’s the least serious."