Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

HBO's Hard Knocks shows an epic three-minute Goodfellas-style drone shot of Dallas Cowboys headquarters

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NFL Films enlisted the help of Sky Candy Studios, which was behind the viral Minnesota bowling alley drone shot, for this week's breathtaking Hard Knocks FPV (Flying First Person View) drone opening. "The crew was given 3 hours; nailed it on the 15th of 15 takes," says NFL Network's Peter Schrager. "This is Goodfellas Copacabana type stuff for the Sports TV nerds."

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Schrager
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Hbo#Hard Knocks#Epic#Nfl Films#American Football#Hbo#Nfl Films#Sky Candy Studios#Nfl Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Trade Rumors: Star Defender Named Potential Target

The Dallas Cowboys have freed up some salary cap space heading into the 2021 regular season. Earlier this week, the Cowboys were able to restructure the contract of superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas turned some of Elliott’s 2021 contract into a signing bonus. It’s possible that the Cowboys will...
NFLCNET

How to watch the NFL in 2021 without cable

After a several-month break, a new NFL season is about to kickoff. As training camps, preseason games and fantasy drafts continue to get underway across the country it's time to start focusing on the other aspect of NFL prep: figuring out how to watch all the action. As always, paying...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes loved the ‘Hard Knocks’ drone shot like the rest of us

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was impressed like the rest of us when seeing the amazing “Hard Knocks” drone shot in the show’s latest episode. The Dallas Cowboys have so far dominated the preseason headlines, especially when it comes to the status of quarterback Dak Prescott. But they also have been in the spotlight for their appearance on the latest season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”
NFL247Sports

Kelvin Joseph injury update: Cowboys rookie CB leaves Jaguars preseason game, ruled out with left groin issue

Dallas Cowboys rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph left the team’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a left groin injury, according to a report from Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Joseph left the field and was examined in the medical tent on the sideline, but has since been ruled as questionable to return to the game. He was later downgraded to out.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Ms. Pat thinks her new ultra-racy family sitcom with put BET+ on the map

"They wanted me to know that this show was front and center for them and that they’re really taking it serious," the comedian and The Ms. Pat Show star says of her new sitcom, which premiered earlier this month. "I told them, 'Y’all may think I’m crazy, but this show will become your Handmaid’s Tale” like how that show was to Hulu. Nobody paid attention to Hulu until Handmaid’s Tale, baby. I can tell from the promotion that BET+ put behind this show that they really care about it. I told them, 'Dude, I feel like we at Netflix, but we at BET+.'"
NFLTMZ.com

NFL Network Star Kay Adams Gives Fantasy Football Sleeper Advice, Draft These 5!

Wanna win your fantasy football league this year?? NFL Network star Kay Adams has the secret sauce to get you that trophy -- naming five sleepers that'll break out in 2021!!. Adams tells us the list of overlooked players starts with Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb ... saying she believes the wide receiver is going to go OFF this season.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hard Knocks E2 Recap: Are the 2021 Cowboys boring, or just the show?

The first two episodes of Hard Knocks have been enthralling for Dallas Cowboys junkies, getting a glimpse into the inner workings of their favorite football teams. But in all honesty there hasn’t been a great amount of action this season. Whether that’s the case for every season of the show is up to the die-hard viewers to decide, but one of the franchises most known for always being in the news has continued to be very low-key throughout the offseason and honestly through the first 120 minutes of edited footage.
TV SeriesDecider

When Does ‘Hard Knocks’ Episode 3 Premiere on HBO?

We’re only three weeks away (ish) from the first game of the 2021 NFL season. The march towards Super Bowl LVI officially begins when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in a hotly-anticipated Thursday Night Football matchup. But first… Hard Knocks!. The new season of...
NFLYardbarker

WATCH Cowboys ‘Hard Knocks’: Zeke’s ‘Private’ Baby Powder Needs

The Dallas Cowboys have been very entertaining through episode one of HBO's Hard Knocks series. The second installment of the five-episode behind-the-scenes documentary airs on HBO Max Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT... and based on the preview released on social media, the plot line gets a bit... sticky. For more...
NFLchatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: What to look for on episode 2 of Hard Knocks

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports) The Dallas Cowboys are featured on this year’s edition of Hard Knocks. The first episode of the series was released last Tuesday and it did not disappoint. It appeared that the biggest storyline this offseason was revolved around quarterback Dak Prescott. As...

Comments / 0

Community Policy