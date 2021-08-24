Blackwell mayor, Tonkawa city manager, former Blackwell city manager, charged in Kay County District Court following audit
NEWKIRK — Warrants were issued today for Blackwell mayor Thomas J. Greenfield, 42, Tonkawa City manager, Kirk Henderson, 60, and Thomas Lynn Ouither, 67, Tonkawa. Greenfield, 42, Blackwell, is now charged in Kay County District court with three felony counts of embezzlement, a felony count of fraud and a felony count of conspiracy. A warrant with bond endorsed at $25,000 was issued today. During a bond hearing, Judge David Bandy reduced bond to $500 and scheduled a status docket for Dec. 3. Enid attorney Eddie Wyant is representing Greenfield.kaynewscow.com
