Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Salpointe Catholic looking to defy expectations once again in 2021

By Brittany Bowyer
allsportstucson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder the newly installed lights of Ed Doherty Stadium, the Salpointe Catholic Lancers are looking forward to showing off all of their hard work they’ve poured in during the offseason. As one of only two schools in Southern Arizona lucky enough to participate in a full football season last year, the Lancers are looking forward to getting back to some friendly competition with the other local programs.

allsportstucson.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To Back#American Football#Sclancernation#Treysonbourguet#Kamdengambrell#Bbowyer07
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Potential College Football Transfers

With the advent of the transfer portal and the new rules allowing for players to change schools once time without sitting out, we’ve seen more and more athletes on the move every year. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback, urges caution for some of those considering a transfer.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Bret Bielema Comment After Win Over Nebraska Is Going Viral

Bret Bielema’s debut as the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini went as well as he could’ve anticipated, as they took care of business against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday. Illinois’ season opener didn’t start off on a great note, especially since starting quarterback Brandon Peters went out in...
NFLBattalion Texas AM

Micheal Clemons arrested, indefinitely suspended

Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
Benson, AZallsportstucson.com

Benson has a tale of two halves in opener with Pusch Ridge

BENSON — Southern Arizona was buzzing with high school football Friday night lights, and about 45 minutes south of Tucson there was a matchup of two teams looking to make a statement early in the season after disappointing ends to last year. The Benson Bobcats went unbeaten last year until...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

The Nebraska football program began its 2021 season in disappointing fashion on Saturday afternoon at Illinois. The Cornhuskers couldn’t overcome a massive third quarter deficit and dropped their third season opener in four years, 30-23. Fans laid most of the blame at the feet of head coach Scott Frost, who...
Arizona Stateallsportstucson.com

Nogales infielder Demetrio Crisantes changes commitment to Arizona

Nogales High School Class of 2022 prospect Demetrio Crisantes committed to New Mexico State almost a year, but the infielder prospect changed his pledge Sunday to Arizona. Crisantes, 6-foot and 180 pounds, batted .507 with 10 doubles and 15 RBIs last season. He is batting .467 in his career with 14 doubles and 22 RBIs.
Ohio State247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit reflects on adversity at Ohio State, urges athletes to have patience before transferring

Among the most notable recent phenomenons in college athletics is the emergence of the NCAA transfer portal, which has made it simpler for NCAA student-athletes across all sports to seek a transfer that any previous point in the history. But with every new system comes pros and cons, and the portal has certainly had no shortage of critics -- many have concerns about player loyalty -- since it was introduced back in 2018. The first portal cycle saw 1,942 FBS players enter in the initial calendar year of its existence, sources said.
Benson, AZallsportstucson.com

2021 Southern Arizona High School Football Preview: Benson

2020 record: 9-1, going unbeaten until losing the 2A state title game. The Bobcats have won 15 straight region games dating to 2017. Head coach: Chris Determan, 134-82-1, 19th season at Benson and 21st overall (coached two years of nine-man football at South Dakota in 1996 and 1997). Determan has the fourth-most career wins among active coaches in Southern Arizona behind Santa Rita’s Tom Joseph (170), Tucson’s Richard Sanchez (161) and Mica Mountain’s Pat Nugent (138). Determan found out about the head-coaching position in Benson at a 2003 job fair, where he met Benson High principal Bryan Bullington for an interview. He and his family traveled from South Dakota to Benson sight unseen to take the job when he was only 30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy