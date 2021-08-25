Salpointe Catholic looking to defy expectations once again in 2021

Among the most notable recent phenomenons in college athletics is the emergence of the NCAA transfer portal, which has made it simpler for NCAA student-athletes across all sports to seek a transfer that any previous point in the history. But with every new system comes pros and cons, and the portal has certainly had no shortage of critics -- many have concerns about player loyalty -- since it was introduced back in 2018. The first portal cycle saw 1,942 FBS players enter in the initial calendar year of its existence, sources said.