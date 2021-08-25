Salpointe Catholic looking to defy expectations once again in 2021
Under the newly installed lights of Ed Doherty Stadium, the Salpointe Catholic Lancers are looking forward to showing off all of their hard work they’ve poured in during the offseason. As one of only two schools in Southern Arizona lucky enough to participate in a full football season last year, the Lancers are looking forward to getting back to some friendly competition with the other local programs.allsportstucson.com
Comments / 0