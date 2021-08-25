Cancel
The Agency Appoints Tara Scholl-Gettles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations and Promotes Ricardo Beer to Vice President of Franchise Sales West

SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerage’s Franchise Division Expands with New Leadership and Offices Around the World. Global real estate brokerage, The Agency is pleased to announce the appointment of Tara Scholl-Gettles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations. Ricardo Beer, who previously served as Director of Franchise Operations, has been promoted to Vice President of Franchise Sales West. The bolstering of the executive level leadership within The Agency’s franchise division comes at a time of impressive growth for the firm. The Agency also announced today its 21st franchise location will be in Boston and the firm will open a franchise office in Montréal by the end of the year. More international destinations are scheduled to launch toward the end of the year and early next year.

