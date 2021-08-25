Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated

By MARK SHERMAN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNOQg_0bc3fTQi00
FILE - Migrants waiting to cross into the United States wait for news at the border crossing Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. A federal appellate court refused late Thursday, Aug. 19 to delay implementation of a judge’s order reinstating a Trump administration policy forcing thousands to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. President Joe Biden had suspended former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy on his first day in office and the Department of Homeland Security said it was permanently terminating the program in June, according to the court record. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the Biden administration likely violated federal law in trying to end a Trump-era program that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.

With three liberal justices in dissent, the high court on Tuesday refused to block a lower court ruling ordering the administration to reinstate the program informally known as Remain in Mexico.

It’s not clear how many people will be affected and how quickly. Under the lower court ruling, the administration must make a “good faith effort” to restart the program.

There also is nothing preventing the administration from trying again to end the program, formally called Migrant Protection Protocols.

A federal judge in Texas had previously ordered that the program be reinstated last week. Both he and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused the administration’s request to put the ruling on hold.

Justice Samuel Alito ordered a brief delay to allow the full court time to consider the administration’s appeal to keep the ruling on hold while the case continues to make its way through the courts.

The 5th Circuit ordered expedited consideration of the administration’s appeal.

The court offered little explanation for its action, although it cited its opinion from last year rejecting the Trump administration’s effort to end another immigration program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. In that case, the court held that the decision to end DACA was “arbitrary and capricious,” in violation of federal law.

The administration has “failed to show a likelihood of success on the claim that the memorandum rescinding the Migrant Protection Protocols was not arbitrary and capricious,” the court wrote Tuesday in an unsigned order.

The three dissenting justices, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, did not write an opinion expressing their views of the case.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said it regrets that the high court declined to issue a stay. The department said it would continue to challenge the district court’s order.

The American Civil Liberties Union called on the administration to present a fuller rationale for ending Remain in Mexico that could withstand court scrutiny.

“The government must take all steps available to fully end this illegal program, including by re-terminating it with a fuller explanation. What it must not do is use this decision as cover for abandoning its commitment to restore a fair asylum system,” said Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s immigrant rights project.

During Donald Trump’s presidency, the policy required tens of thousands of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. to turn back to Mexico. It was meant to discourage asylum seekers but critics said it denied people the legal right to seek protection in the U.S. and forced them to wait in dangerous Mexican border cities.

The judge, U.S. District Judge Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, ordered that the program be reinstated in response to a lawsuit filed by the states of Texas and Missouri, whose governors have been seeking to reinstate some of the hard-line anti-immigration policies of the Trump administration.

The Biden administration argued in briefs that the president has “clear authority to determine immigration policy” and that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had discretion in deciding whether to return asylum seekers to Mexico.

The policy has been dormant for more than a year and the administration argued that abruptly reinstating it “would prejudice the United States’ relations with vital regional partners, severely disrupt its operations at the southern border, and threaten to create a diplomatic and humanitarian crisis.”

The Trump administration largely stopped using the “Remain in Mexico” policy at the start of the pandemic, at which point it began turning back virtually everyone crossing the Southwest border under a different protocol — a public health order that remains in effect.

President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day of office and the Homeland Security Department ended it in June.

Kacsmaryk was nominated to the federal bench by Trump. The 5th Circuit panel that ruled Thursday night included two Trump appointees, Andrew Oldham and Cory Wilson, along with Jennifer Walker Elrod, nominated to the appeals court by President George W. Bush.

At the high court, at least five of the six conservative justices, including three Trump appointees, voted for the restart of the program. Under the court’s opaque treatment of emergency appeals, the justices don’t always say publicly how they voted.

Comments / 4

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

551K+
Followers
305K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Orders#Mexico#U S Supreme Court#Ap#The Supreme Court#The 5th Circuit#Daca#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Jonathan Turley: Biden defies laws, courts – eviction ban latest setback for administration

The Biden administration has racked up a long line of losses in federal courts in what is one of the worst records in the first six months of any modern presidency. While most administrations tend to minimize such test cases to avoid creating bad precedent, the Biden administration has litigated with an utter abandon – elevating political over legal considerations in litigation. The latest is one of the most disturbing.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

'The Squad' pleads with Pelosi and Schumer to act to combat evictions after Supreme Court blocks Biden's moratorium, arguing new ruling will bring more COVID deaths

Several progressive lawmakers wrote to leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on Friday to plead with them to act with the 'highest levels of urgency' to combat evictions after the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's moratorium. The lawmakers asked the leaders to work to revive the national eviction moratorium...
Congress & CourtsNew Haven Register

The Conservative Supreme Court Has Just Gotten Started

On August 3rd, with the Delta variant surging, President Joe Biden’s administration issued a new 60-day moratorium on evictions in parts of the country with high levels of coronavirus transmission. The Centers for Disease Control determined that stopping people from being kicked out of their homes was essential to protecting them and their communities from this new and more contagious Covid-19 variant.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Councilmember Slams Supreme Court’s ‘Shameful’ Order Blocking Federal Eviction Moratorium

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Supreme Court’s decision to block a federal eviction ban ended protection for an estimated 3-and-a-half million people in the United States. With only three dissenting votes, a Supreme Court ruling allowed evictions to continue across the country. “It’s heartbreak, I don’t know what to say. The Supreme Court order is shameful for hundreds of millions of American families all across the country,” Councilmember Helen Gym said. The decision blocks a temporary ban that was put in place due to the pandemic. It comes just days before Philadelphia’s eviction moratorium expires on Aug. 31. “You can see a lot of people taking...
Baltimore, MDmarylandmatters.org

Advocates Call For State, Federal Action After Supreme Court Blocks CDC Eviction Protections

Local leaders and advocates are calling for state and congressional action on evictions after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked federal protections for tenants Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued limited eviction protections based on COVID-19 transmission levels earlier this month after more sweeping protections expired at the end of July. President Biden acknowledged at the time that the emergency protections would be “likely to face obstacles,” since the Supreme Court had previously indicated that Congress would need to pass any future protections.
Congress & Courtswfuv.org

The Supreme Court Blocks The Biden Administration's...

The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration's order extending the federal eviction moratorium to a large swath of the country, in a decision expected by both legal scholars and the White House. The ban on evictions, a two-month order, was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Commentary: Why the Supreme Court is one of the biggest threats to American democracy

In the popular imagination, successful coups require the participation of the military. Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, in their latest book on the Trump presidency, “I Alone Can Fix It,” paint Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in heroic colors. During the run-up to the 2020 election, Milley, worried about a “Reichstag moment,” resolved with his colleagues to thwart whatever the former president might try.
Congress & CourtsCNN

SCOTUS 2, Biden 0

(CNN) — The Supreme Court slapped down the Biden administration twice this week, giving the White House scant regard in a Tuesday dispute over asylum policy and late Thursday acidly rejecting its defense of an eviction moratorium tied to the surge in Covid-19 infections. The two actions reflect the fraught...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Supreme Court’s ‘shadow docket’ helped Trump 28 times. Biden is 0 for 1.

A quiet but undeniable trend during the Trump administration was the dramatic rise in the federal government’s applications to the Supreme Court for what lawyers call “emergency relief.” On 41 occasions, the Trump Justice Department asked the court to put on hold an adverse lower-court ruling for the duration of the government’s appeal. In 28 of those cases, the Supreme Court granted the relief, at least in part. But on Tuesday, the court refused the Biden administration’s very first request for such relief — declining to freeze a district court injunction that requires the administration to restart the shuttered “Remain in Mexico” program. The Trump-era program, which lower courts struck down, allows U.S. officials to return non-Mexican asylum seekers to Mexico, from which they entered the United States, while their claims are adjudicated in U.S. immigration courts. Even though the Biden Justice Department had explained in detail how the lower court’s ruling interfered not only with the president’s broad discretion over immigration policy but also with foreign relations with Mexico — just as the department had in Trump administration immigration cases — the Supreme Court denied the relief.
U.S. PoliticsKSAT 12

U.S. Supreme Court says Biden administration must comply with ruling to restart “remain in Mexico” program for asylum-seekers

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the Biden administration must comply with a lower court’s ruling to reinstate President Donald Trump’s policy that required many asylum-seekers to wait outside the United States for their cases to be decided.
Congress & CourtsKTSA

Supreme Court Stops Biden’s Border Agenda

The U.S. Supreme Court told the Biden Administration they must comply with a lower court’s ruling to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy, that requires asylum-seekers to wait outside the United States for their cases to be decided. Will forcing illegals to stay in Mexico to await their immigration hearings make a big difference to our border crisis? Lars asks GianCarlo Canaparo who is a Legal Fellow at The Heritage Foundation.

Comments / 4

Community Policy