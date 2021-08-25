Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letters to the Editor 8-25-21

By Contact Our Editor
yourpickenscounty.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe county council, like the U.S. Congress and state legislature, has a set of rules that govern the way it conducts business. One of those rules and the focus of this letter is Section 3.5c. That rule stated county councilmen were forbidden to communicate in any way or even talk with county employees.

www.yourpickenscounty.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#The U S Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Related
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Walterboro Councilman graduates from Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government

Walterboro City Councilmember Edward Fishburne has graduated from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Graduates, including Fishburne, received their certificates during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s 2021 Annual Meeting. Established in 1986, the institute is a program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina that gives municipal officials...
Congress & Courtskwhi.com

SEN. KOLKHORST URGES PUBLIC INVOLVEMENT IN REDISTRICTING PROCESS

State Senator Lois Kolkhorst is asking the public to provide input as the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting begins discussions next week. The committee will hold regional public input hearings from September 7-11 via Zoom. The purpose of the hearings is to gather feedback on redistricting, with a focus on the 2022 census data and the upcoming legislative redistricting process.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Council habitually spends money to assuage activists

The Seattle City Council is fervently “woke,” but disappointingly lax in bringing a critical eye and basic competence to the job of governing our town. The latest evidence of this comes from a state Auditor’s report that says council members employed “only the bare minimum of accountability and transparency” when they awarded a $3 million no-bid contract to conduct research aimed at identifying public safety spending priorities. This was in 2020 when the council was giving serious thought to defunding the police.
PoliticsTimes-Union Newspaper

County Attorney Fees Scrutinized By Council

County attorney Ed Ormsby’s fees came under scrutiny by the County Council Thursday during the hearing for the County Commissioners’ cumulative capital development budget. For 2020 expended, legal services were listed as $57,788. The 2021 adopted budget listed legal services as $58,000, while the 2022 requested budget lists $131,000 for legal services.
PoliticsMyNorthwest.com

State senator calls for transparency in letter to Employment Security

In a letter he wrote to its commissioner, a state senator is calling on the Employment Security Department to increase transparency — and asking the agency not to hide any information from the public. This comes after a woman who successfully sued the department over public records suggested there might...
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Council Reviews Issues

On Monday, the Marco Island City Council met for its only session during August, working through an agenda that included items ranging from a report from the chair of the city’s Beautification Advisory Committee (BAC) to dealing with the City Manager’s evaluation for the past year. Beautification Committee Updates Council.
Politicsdavisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Thoughts on SB 35 and Housing

(Editor’s note: this comment was worth creating as a standalone article that can generate its own conversation). I’ve advocated for more affordable housing….actually public housing in the community and that market rate housing should be built if it pays for itself and provides a benefit to the community. There’s a bill that was passed about 4 years ago (SB 35) that streamlined the process for affordable housing to be built in the state. Now, I have my opinions on how affordable housing should be allocated (teachers, fire fighters, police, existing residents…etc…) but that’s another debate. The infill people will love this. It does not negate the difficulty in making infill density economically feasible….but at least for affordable housing the bureaucratic process has been simplified. So here’s how the bill goes:
Georgetown County, SCCoastal Observer

Council agrees to plan to expand affordable housing

An ordinance that would allow developers of affordable housing to receive incentives from Georgetown County is due to come before County Council this fall. It is the first step in a series of measures the county wants to adopt to fill gaps in the housing market. “This is not just...
Berkeley County, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Local municipalities receive DBG-CV project funds

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides CDBG funds to West Virginia annually. This year, in addition to the standard CDBG funding for various infrastructure projects, HUD has allocated supplemental funding through the CARES Act to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19, called CDBG-CV funding. The Community Advancement and Development Division of the West Virginia Development Office manages these funds.
Politicsyoursun.com

Council to get first briefing on clerk candidates

VENICE — The first cut of applicants has yielded seven potential replacements for City Clerk Lori Stelzer, who’s retiring Dec. 31 after 28 years in the position. That’s two more candidates than Human Resources Director Alan Bullock had said he expected to present when the City Council goes back to work next Tuesday.
Omaha, NEWOWT

Omaha City Council votes on mayor’s 2022 budget

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The mayor’s budget sails through the city council with few changes. But there is one item she’s disappointed didn’t pass. The big question before them is how to divide a pool of $200,000 when there is $250,000 worth of proposals. Four days a week in eviction...
PoliticsFingerLakes1

What did former governor Andrew Cuomo do with all that book deal money?

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara believes any money Andrew Cuomo made from his book should go to his victims and women’s rights organizations. The contract Cuomo had for the memoir about handling the pandemic was worth $5.1 million dollars. The book is now being investigated because he allegedly used government resources to...
Prince George's County, MDggwash.org

Who holds the power in Prince George’s County depends on how its boundaries are drawn

The Prince George’s County redistricting commission is on track to submit its map of proposed county council districts based on 2020 census results to the council by the September 1 deadline. Redistricting is the process of redrawing legislative district lines, following the national census. It takes place every 10 years, at the federal, state, and local level, and each jurisdiction has its own unique rules and processes.
Anderson County, SCthejournalonline.com

County Council seals deal on EMS system

Even as an appeal of the decision to establish a single provider system for emergency medical services proceeds, the county council voted Tuesday night to enter into a contract with Medshore, and with AnMed to seal the deal. Medshore was awarded the contract to provide emergency medical services to the...
Congress & CourtsUSNI News

Report to Congress on Selective Service and Draft Registration

The following is the Aug. 18, 2021 Congressional Research Service report, The Selective Service System and Draft Registration: Issues for Congress. The Military Selective Service Act (MSSA), first enacted as the Selective Service Act of 1948, provides the statutory authority for the federal government to maintain a Selective Service System (SSS) as an independent federal agency responsible for delivering appropriately qualified civilian men for induction into the Armed Forces of the United States as authorized by Congress. The annual budget for the agency is about $26 million. One of the SSS’s main functions is to maintain a database of registrants in case of a draft. The agency stores approximately 80 million records in order to verify registration status and eligibility for certain benefits that require certification of registration for eligibility. The SSS has a staff of about 124 full-time employees, complemented by a corps of volunteers and military reservists.
Credits & Loanswfncnews.com

How Some Credit Unions Continue to Harm Seniors

Many seniors do their banking with a credit union. They like the personal attention a credit union provides, and they might like that they are a “member” of the credit union. Sometimes the fees are less at a credit union. For the most part, credit unions do a good job. However, there is one area in which credit unions often fail their senior customers.
Politicsretailers.com

News From The State Capitol

VETOED: REBATE FOR SALES/USE TAXES PAID ON PPP PURCHASES. Retailers and business owners should be dismayed that politics got in the way and caused the veto of a set of bills (HB 4224-4225). The bills would have provided some relief on the purchase of COVID-related safety equipment. Allowing businesses to get a rebate on the sales and use tax paid on items, including plexiglass barriers, masks, and sanitizing equipment purchased to keep their employees and customers safe.
Wright County, IAclarionnewsonline.com

The Wright County Monitor

In her weekly update, Sandy McGrath noted that the COVID case count is at 1,948 for Wright County. There were 15 new cases in the past week. McGrath said that the Delta variant is prevalent and is two times more transmissible than previous variants. She added that she is seeing more children and even babies getting the virus. Vaccinated people can get the Delta variant though the symptoms are usually quite mild. McGrath said that the best weapon against Delta is vaccination as that is still proving very effective. “This virus is not going to stop until we take away the host,” she said. “If it has ‘food,’ it will continue to survive.” The vaccine is widely available, including at Tuesday and Thursday clinics at Public Health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy