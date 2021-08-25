Letters to the Editor 8-25-21

(Editor’s note: this comment was worth creating as a standalone article that can generate its own conversation). I’ve advocated for more affordable housing….actually public housing in the community and that market rate housing should be built if it pays for itself and provides a benefit to the community. There’s a bill that was passed about 4 years ago (SB 35) that streamlined the process for affordable housing to be built in the state. Now, I have my opinions on how affordable housing should be allocated (teachers, fire fighters, police, existing residents…etc…) but that’s another debate. The infill people will love this. It does not negate the difficulty in making infill density economically feasible….but at least for affordable housing the bureaucratic process has been simplified. So here’s how the bill goes: