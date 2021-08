Owls247 is bringing you the newest FAU Football and FAU football recruiting podcast. The Owls247 podcast will be available on the Owls247 website along with all the major podcast streaming services. In our first full episode, Kevin and I discuss what we have seen out have camp so far, what we can read in-between the lines of what the coaches are saying during their availability, and what tea leaves fans should be focusing on to gain an understanding of what the offense might look light for the 2021 season.