This is why I’ll always trust a soldier over a politician
Given a choice between a politician and a soldier, I would take the soldier every time. Soldiers can be strangely unworldly which is why, if they enter politics, they are taken aback by the lack of loyalty and the ubiquitous cowardice. Former soldiers like Ben Wallace, Tobias Ellwood, Johnny Mercer and Tom Tugendhat are trained to see men shot in the front; it’s the knives in the back they find hard to bear.www.telegraph.co.uk
