Lake Review
Video games are increasingly becoming an ideal medium to deliver interactive story experiences; at times even without the demands of intensive gameplay. Lake by developer Gamious is a leisurely narrative adventure game; one which tells a simple yet memorable story without any of the dramatic bells and whistles of something like Life is Strange. It may not be one of the biggest adventure games of the year, nor is it necessarily must-have, but Lake is a welcome release in the busy Xbox release schedule for anyone wanting a game that literally feels like a respite.www.thexboxhub.com
