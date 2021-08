A fitness coach who has gone viral after photos showed the devastating impact Covid-19 had on his body is now urging people to get vaccinated.Bill Phillips, 56, from Colorado, first caught Covid in January 2020, with a test showing that he had antibodies convincing him that he didn’t need the vaccine, according to 9News.However, the former fitness guru has now revealed that he wishes he had gotten vaccinated, after he caught Covid again in June 2021 and spent the last two months in the hospital.According to Phillip’s wife Maria, who spoke to the outlet, she and her husband had...