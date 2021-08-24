No. 2 Celebrates 10 Years

Hi everyone and welcome to the last of my regular monthly Blogs in the build-up to The Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, the start of which is now just over three weeks away…. You can definitely sense the excitement and the anticipation for the Ryder Cup really growing now. There is momentum everywhere about the match and you feel it in every tournament you watch on television or read about in the media – each one is linked to the Ryder Cup and qualification for the respective teams in some way. Obviously I share in that excitement as the end of the journey to Wisconsin, that has been far longer than any of us expected, gets closer. From when we restarted our qualification process in January, the last eight months have been very positive. Everybody has been able to play and we have a good system in place that has allowed us to look at everyone and see how they’re doing. There is no question that we are in good shape and everyone associated with Team Europe cannot wait to get to Whistling Straits and get going. Especially me!