Broadview Heights, OH

What Matters To People With Parkinson’s Disease?

 5 days ago

8/26 11:00 a.m. What Matters To People With Parkinson’s Disease?. Whether you are newly diagnosed with PD or well into your PD journey our group will provide you with new information and contacts to those in your community who can help. Please come prepared to share the name of your neurologist. Together we will begin to make a resource guide for Broadview Heights and surrounding areas! The group will be led by Melissa Todd from Danbury Senior Living.

