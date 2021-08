BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 is working with health experts to get you the facts on any questions you may have related to the COVID-19 vaccines. In this segment, a viewer asks WVTM 13's Ian Reitz two questions: can people who have already contracted the virus get re-infected and spread it and do you have to wait a certain amount of time to get vaccinated after contracting COVID-19?