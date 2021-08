Ethereum could retest support at $3,018.. Prices are getting squeezed both ways. A rally to $3,600 is yet possible. Ethereum (ETH) is consolidating in its price action. Price is getting squeezed in from both sides by buyers and sellers. The highs are getting lower, and the lows are getting higher. A breakout looks imminent, and it will be critical to see if ETH can run up again toward the higher boundary at $3,391.