No. 23 soccer looks to build off of record setting season

The Rice soccer team kicked off their season on Thursday, less than four months removed from their run to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament last season. After a season where they won the third Conference USA title in program history, the Owls entered this year ranked No. 22 in the country according to the United Soccer Coaches poll. However, according to junior goalkeeper Bella Killgore, the squad sees this upcoming season as a fresh start, and isn’t dwelling on last season.