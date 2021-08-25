Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Going for gold: Ahalya Lettenberger’s path to Tokyo

By Reed Myers
ricethresher.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some, swimming is just a hobby. But for junior swimmer Ahalya Lettenberger, it is much more than that; it is her freedom. Lettenberger, who was born with arthrogryposis amyoplasia, a muscular-skeletal condition in her legs, will fulfill a lifelong goal as she competes in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in the coming days.

www.ricethresher.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Paralympic Games#Swimming#Race#S7#Paralympian#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
Shape Magazine

Paralympic Swimmer Jessica Long Prioritized Her Mental Health In a Whole New Way Ahead of the Tokyo Games

The 2020 Paralympic Games set to start in Tokyo this week, and American swimmer Jessica Long can hardly contain her excitement. Following a "tough" outing at the Rio Paralympics in 2016 — at the time, she had been struggling with an eating disorder as well as shoulder injuries — Long is now feeling "really good" both physically and emotionally. And that's thanks, in part, to prioritizing her wellbeing in a whole new way.
Swimming & Surfingthefocus.news

What disability does Gia Pergolini have? Meet the Paralympic swimmer

After placing fifth in the S13 women’s 100m butterfly final yesterday (Wednesday 25 August) at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games Gia Pergolini is set to take the water again today (Thursday 26 August) for the women’s 100m backstrokes S13 final. As she competes in this year’s Paralympic games, some are curious to know more about Gia Pergolini’s disability.
SportsAthens Banner-Herald

Opinion: Allyson Felix would be an excellent mentor for Sha'carri Richardson

This was the tweet that track and field star Sha'carri Richardson posted, along with five praying hands emojis, after finishing in last place in the 100-meter sprint at the Prefontaine Classic. The winner, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, beat her Olympic time of 10.61 seconds that won her the gold in this event at the Summer Games in Tokyo. Thompson-Herah and her teammates, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, were the Prefontaine heroines of the track, sweeping the 100-meters medals as they did at the Olympics. Richardson was expected to be a major contender in the 100 and 200-meter sprints in Tokyo but was suspended from competition due to marijuana use. Her Olympic ban became more controversial when she was not selected for the women’s 4x100 relay, which was the last event she would have been eligible for after her suspension ended.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

8 Drool-Worthy Beauty Looks From The 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Although the Olympics has its set of beauty rules and regulations each athlete must follow, that doesn’t mean some of our favorites weren’t able to show their personality with creative hair and nail looks at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In fact, I don’t remember Olympics beauty being this fun in a while—though I can’t say I’ve seen all the games. I’m not exactly the biggest fan of sports but there’s something about this year that’s a cause for celebration. The athletes have been through so much and they deserve to have a little fun while they compete. Rules or not. OK,...
SocietyNBC San Diego

More Than 180 Openly LGBTQ+ Athletes in Tokyo – Their Biggest Moments

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been historic for many reasons, but for the LGBTQ+ community, they have a special meaning. There were at least 180 out athletes competing in Tokyo in nearly every sport, according to Outsports. That's three times more than the 56 openly out athletes at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
LifestylePosted by
Footwear News

Allyson Felix Breaks Olympic Record in Shoes She’s Auctioning for Charity

Olympian Allyson Felix is off to a running start with a bespoke sneaker from her new brand. The Olympic athlete just won the bronze medal for the women’s 400-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics, her final Olympic competition, this morning. She is now the most-awarded American female track athlete in the games’ history — and tied with Carl Lewis for the most Olympic medals won in track competitions by Team USA. To celebrate her achievement, Felix is auctioning off her bespoke Saysh 0.07 Spike shoes. Felix, who wore the bespoke pair during the race, marks the first moment where an athlete ran...
Columbia, MOmissouri.edu

Going 4 gold

Ron Lykins is the longtime coach of Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball. He’s also led three Paralympic gold medal teams — and is hoping for a fourth this year in Tokyo. Ron Lykins doesn’t want the story to be about him. And for the most part, he’s succeeded. Despite holding the winningest international record in National Wheelchair Basketball Association history, many at Mizzou are unaware that a globally celebrated coach is in their own backyard.
Sportsrismedia.com

Thoughts on Leadership: Going for the Gold

These past two weeks, there was a momentous event happening every day: the Olympics. I love the Olympics because it brings the best of the best together and showcases their incredible hard work and skill. As Entrepreneur Jim Rohn once said, “Don’t join an easy crowd; you won’t grow. Go where the expectations and the demands to perform are high.”
Georgia StateRed and Black

Georgia Paralympians go for gold in Tokyo

The Summer Olympics wrapped up less than two weeks ago, but there is still more action yet to come from Tokyo. The 2020 Paralympic games are set to begin with the opening ceremony taking place at the Japan National Stadium on Aug. 24. Sprinter Jarryd Wallace and goalballer Amanda Dennis,...
AsiaTime Out Global

Tokyo Tower will be lit up in special colours for the Paralympics tonight

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics kick off today and the city is gearing up for the long-awaited Games. While spectators aren’t allowed at the stadiums, we can still watch the Games from home and enjoy special events around the city. During the Olympics, we saw many Tokyo landmarks bathed in colourful illuminations and we can expect the same for the Paralympic Games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy