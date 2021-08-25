Cancel
Michigan State

Bodman Grand Rapids attorneys listed in Michigan Super Lawyers 2021

legalnews.com
 5 days ago

Three Bodman PLC?attorneys in the Grand Rapids office are among 53 from the firm included in the 2021 edition of Michigan Super Lawyers. Floyd E. Gates, Jr., listed under Creditor Debtor Rights, has represented financial institutions throughout the country in workout and related litigation along with the investigation of complex fraud schemes involving hundreds of millions of dollars in claims. He has handled significant real estate related litigation including representing owners, contractors and suppliers in connection with multi-million dollar construction, riparian and environmental claims.

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

