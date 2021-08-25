Cancel
Houston, TX

New Student reports: O-Week 2021

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether in-person or virtual, Orientation Week, the traditional rite of passage for incoming students, provides them their first taste of life at Rice. This year’s Orientation Week may have been closer to normal than last year’s, but it was no less unique, as changes occurred mid-week in response to the tenuous conditions of COVID-19 on campus and in Houston. To capture facets of the New Student experience in 2021, the Thresher reached out to the recent matriculants.

