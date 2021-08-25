Cancel
College Sports

Owls in the Olympics

By Shiloh Miller
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people might think that in order to become an Olympian, one must dedicate every ounce of time and energy to sport. While reaching an elite level requires sacrifices, two Owl alumnae are shining examples that athletes can reach the Olympic level while excelling in outside pursuits. Two Rice graduates,...

College Sports
Track & Field
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
Japan
Youtube
WNBA
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
Shape Magazine

Paralympic Swimmer Jessica Long Prioritized Her Mental Health In a Whole New Way Ahead of the Tokyo Games

The 2020 Paralympic Games set to start in Tokyo this week, and American swimmer Jessica Long can hardly contain her excitement. Following a "tough" outing at the Rio Paralympics in 2016 — at the time, she had been struggling with an eating disorder as well as shoulder injuries — Long is now feeling "really good" both physically and emotionally. And that's thanks, in part, to prioritizing her wellbeing in a whole new way.
Paris, MOKansas City Star

Olympic 100 champion Thompson-Herah wins in 10.72 at Paris

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 100 meters in 10.72 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Paris without in-form Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to rival her on Saturday. Thompson-Herah quickly raced clear with a legal tailwind at the Charlety Stadium to finish 0.25 ahead of fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson, the Olympic...
SportsAthens Banner-Herald

Opinion: Allyson Felix would be an excellent mentor for Sha'carri Richardson

This was the tweet that track and field star Sha'carri Richardson posted, along with five praying hands emojis, after finishing in last place in the 100-meter sprint at the Prefontaine Classic. The winner, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, beat her Olympic time of 10.61 seconds that won her the gold in this event at the Summer Games in Tokyo. Thompson-Herah and her teammates, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, were the Prefontaine heroines of the track, sweeping the 100-meters medals as they did at the Olympics. Richardson was expected to be a major contender in the 100 and 200-meter sprints in Tokyo but was suspended from competition due to marijuana use. Her Olympic ban became more controversial when she was not selected for the women’s 4x100 relay, which was the last event she would have been eligible for after her suspension ended.
CelebritiesHuron Daily Tribune

Tom Daley knits away in between dives at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Tom Daley’s way of relaxing between dives off the 10-meter tower at the Olympics keeps him in stitches. Not the laughing kind, but the knitting and crocheting kind. The 27-year-old Brit took up the hobbies just before the coronavirus pandemic began locking the world down in March...
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

The Leave OWL MVP Hype

If one had been keeping an eye on the MVP votes, one would see an astounding following around the Chengdu Hunter’s DPS Huang ‘Leave’ Xin. For those who haven’t seen the APAC region games, it might be confusing why. Yes, the Hunters have been in the regional tournaments twice, but haven’t won either of them though having a good showing both times. This season has been a perfect storm for Leave to attain the MVP award as many factors seemingly have fallen into place for him. Here is how Leave captivated the hearts of so many in the community.
Sportsricethresher.org

Shiloh Miller

Many people might think that in order to become an Olympian, one must dedicate every ounce of time and energy to sport. While reaching an elite level requires sacrifices, two Owl alumnae are shining examples that athletes can reach the Olympic level while excelling in outside pursuits.
Fayetteville, ARwholehogsports.com

Dishing on Rice: Owls quiet about naming QB1

FAYETTEVILLE — As Stanford’s offensive coordinator, Mike Bloomgren coached All-American running back Christian McCaffrey from 2014-16. Going into his fourth season as Rice’s head coach, Bloomgren now is coaching quarterback Luke McCaffrey, Christian’s younger brother. Luke McCaffrey, a four-star recruit at Valor Christian High School in Colorado, transferred to Rice...
Sportsteamusa.org

Track And Field Concludes Day 1 With A World Record And 3 Medals For Team USA

TOKYO — Day one of track and field at Tokyo Stadium finished with some early hardware for Team USA. The U.S. men put down serious times on the track as early as prelims on Friday morning. The first-time Paralympian, 25-year-old Nick Mayhugh, set a world record and a new Paralympic record in the 100m T37 before the evening finals with a time of 10.97.
Sportstheicegarden.com

Akane Shiga makes history against Team USA

Midway through the first period — at the 10:58 mark, to be precise — of the quarterfinal game between Team Japan and Team USA Akane Shiga made history. Shiga found herself alone in the high slot after being set up beautifully by Haruka Toko. She ripped a shot on net and, somehow, it squeaked through the gear of veteran U.S. goaltender Alex Cavallini. Understandably, Team Japan exploded into celebration. History was made. It was Japan’s first goal against Team USA in Worlds competition.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Paralympic Games (Day 3 Women): Mallory Weggemann Leads USA in 200 IM; Jessica Long Claims 24th Medal

Paralympic Games (Day 3 Women): Mallory Weggemann Leads USA 1-2 in 200 Medley; Jessica Long Claims 24th Career Medal. It was a big night for United States women at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, with Mallory Weggemann and Ahalya Lettenberger leading the way for the Stars and Stripes. In the SM7 200-meter individual medley, Weggemann and Lettenberger put together a gold-silver finish, Weggemann’s title following an earlier win by American Robert Griswold on the men’s side.
Conway, SCwpde.com

CCU paralympian Dallas Wise takes Silver in Tokyo

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina track student-athlete Dallas Wise will be returning home to South Carolina with some hardware from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. The Coastal Carolina Athletic Association announced on Facebook that Wise took the Silver Medal competing in the High Jump T47 bracket. Chanticleer Track and...
Swimming & SurfingPopSugar

Elizabeth Marks Broke a Record and Won a Medal in Tokyo — Read More About the Paralympic Swimmer

Para swimmer Elizabeth Marks has been making waves (literally) during the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo. On the first day of competition, she broke the Paralympic record in the 50m freestyle S6 heat with a time of 33.16 and won silver in the race in the finals. Not bad for her first time swimming freestyle in a Paralympic final. She also competed in the 200m individual medley SM6, where she came in fourth.

