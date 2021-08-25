Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

UPDATE 1-Orocobre revenue jumps 10% on higher lithium price, completes merger

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds details, dateline)

MELBOURNE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australian lithium producer Orocobre Ltd on Wednesday posted a 10% jump in annual revenue, boosted by higher demand from electric vehicle makers, and said it had completed a $1.4 billion merger with Galaxy Resources.

Prices of lithium, a key ingredient used in electric vehicle batteries, have surged over the past year amid a global push to cut carbon emissions and move to cleaner modes of transportation.

The company’s acquisition of Galaxy Resources, announced in April, will create the world’s fifth most valuable producer of lithium. The combined entity will be renamed Allkem Ltd.

“The merger consolidates the combined group’s position in Argentina and provides an opportunty to build on a strong platform there and in our other key jurisdictions globally, including Australia, Japan and North America,” Orocobre chief executive Martín Pérez de Solay said.

Galaxy was expected to be delisted from Aug. 26.

Orocobre, which operates the Olaroz Lithium Facility in northern Argentina, said its annual revenue was $84.8 million for the year ended June, compared with $77.1 million a year earlier.

However, its after-tax loss widened to $89.5 million from $67.2 million, hurt by a $74.9 million charge due to a change in the Argentine tax rate.

Orocobre also said that the second-stage expansion of the Olaroz Lithium Facility is expected to be completed in fiscal year 2022. (Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Richard Pullin)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

172K+
Followers
199K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium#Dateline#Australian#Orocobre Ltd#Galaxy Resources#Allkem Ltd#Argentine#Uttaresh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Argentina
Related
MarketsNBC New York

Australian Miner Fortescue's Shares Soar After Reporting Record Profit

Fortescue on Monday reported full-year profits that hit a record high. It will be paying out total dividends of 3.58 Australian dollars per share – an increase of 103% compared to last year. Analysts have been bullish on miners, as iron ore prices rocketed this year, benefiting the companies. Shares...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's Sinopec posts $6 bln H1 profit on rebounding oil prices, better demand

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (600028.SS) on Sunday reported a 39.15 billion yuan ($6.05 billion) net profit for the first six months of 2021 on the back of renewed fuel demand and a rebound in oil prices amid a recovery from the impact of COVID-19. Asia's biggest oil refiner, known as Sinopec, posted a 23 billion yuan loss during January-June last year as the coronavirus pandemic walloped fuel demand and knocked oil prices. The 2021 interim profit compares with a 31.338 billion yuan profit in the same period in 2019.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Geely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 mln in first external funding

BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Zeekr, the electric vehicle brand by Geely, said on Friday it raised $500 million in its first external funding from investors including Intel Capital(INTC.O), battery maker CATL (300750.SZ) and online entertainment firm Bilibili (9626.HK). Led by Chief Executive Andy An, who is also Geely's president,...
Energy Industryagnetwest.com

Propane Prices Heading Higher

Liquid Propane prices in the U.S. could be heading higher based on current supply/demand factors. A Successful Farming article says that could mean higher corn drying costs for farmers this fall. Looking ahead to the Liquid Propane market environment for grain drying in the fall, analysts are said to be using descriptions like “train wreck” and “tug-of-war.” The rising Liquid Propane prices domestically are being driven by rising global demand. The Oil Price Information Service says the prices are likely to stay high because the overseas demand is strong enough and that can keep the overseas markets even higher.
Stocksinvesting.com

Workday Soars on Revising Guidance as Revenue Jumps 19%

Investing.com – Workday stock (NASDAQ:WDAY) climbed more than 7% in Friday’s premarket trading as the company revised its annual guidance on the back of strong demand from large corporates for its finance and HR applications. The company expects annual subscription revenue between $4.50 billion and $4.51 billion, up 19%. Third-quarter...
Businessresourceworld.com

Orocobre concludes merger with Galaxy Resources

Orocobre Limited [ORL-TSX; ORE-ASX] reports completing a merger with Galaxy Resources Limited [GXY-ASX]. Under the terms, all Galaxy shares have now been transferred to Orocobre, and eligible Galaxy shareholders have been issued the scheme consideration of 0.569 Orocobre share for each Galaxy share held on the scheme record date. The 292,598,572 newly issued Orocobre shares are expected to commence trading on Australian Securities Exchange on a normal settlement basis from Aug. 26, 2021.
Financial Reportsmediapost.com

Salesforce Achieves 23% Jump In Q2 Revenue YoY

CRM tech giant Salesforce reported $6.34 billion in Q2 revenue -- a 23% increase YoY -- and is on track to achieve an even greater jump in Q3, the company reported on Wednesday. The Q3 guidance is for $6.78 billion to $6.79 billion, a 25% advance YoY. In addition, the...
Posted by
ScienceAlert

The First Delivery of 'Green Steel' Suggests Its Future Is Not Far Off

'Green steel' might sound like an oxymoron, but it's a phrase you're bound to be hearing a lot more of in the next few years. On Wednesday, the world's first, carbon-free steel was delivered to the truck-maker AB Volvo in Sweden. It's only a trial run, and, admittedly, a bit of a media stunt, but Volvo says it has ordered the materials to start production on a new fleet of green steel vehicles. According to SSAB, the Swedish steelmaker responsible for the green steel, the ribbon-cutting event is an "important step towards a completely fossil-free value chain from mine to finished steel." HYBRIT, or Hydrogen...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-TSMC to raise prices of chips - WSJ

(Updates with background on chip shortage) Aug 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, is raising prices by as much as 20%, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company plans to increase the prices of...
Financial Reportskitco.com

Orocobre announces year end loss

Lithium miner Orocobre said today it had a net loss after tax of $89.5 million impacted by $74.9 million of Argentine tax rate changes and the effects of inflation and devaluation on deferred tax balances and tax losses. Orocobre said it is look towards Olaroz Stage 2 complestion next year...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

ReNew Power completes merger and US public listing

Indian renewables giant ReNew Power has completed its merger with a US investment firm and subsequent listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The independent power producer has now merged with RMG Acquisition Corporation (RMG), creating a new company called ReNew Energy Global plc. It reported it had made $610 million...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Nordstrom raises revenue forecast as customers return to stores

(Adds background, forecast) Aug 24 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc raised its fiscal 2021 revenue forecast on Tuesday, as Americans buy more apparel and footwear at its stores following the easing of coronavirus restrictions. The resumption of social gatherings, school and college has encouraged people to splurge on everything from tops...
Industrymining.com

Developing a Canadian battery metals supply chain strategy

Even before US President Joe Biden signed an executive order two weeks ago that aims to make half the vehicles sold in the U.S. zero-emission by 2030, business intelligence groups and global organizations like the World Bank were predicting explosive growth in the demand for battery metals, materials and manufacturing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy