Learn from YouTube, TikTok, Spotify at Music Matters Academy, a free virtual conference on the music industry

By Surej Singh
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic industry leaders from Spotify, TikTok and YouTube will be sharing their knowledge at the Music Matters Academy, a free online series of panels that will launch later this month. The Music Matters Academy hopes to give musicians and industry professionals an insight into how the music business works –...

