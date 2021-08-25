Cancel
Wheeling, WV

PHILIP SAUVAGEOT

By Editorials
Intelligencer
 5 days ago

Philip “Phil” Charles Sauvageot, 74 of Barberton, Ohio, left this world behind to be with his Lord and Savior on August 21, 2021 after a three year battle with cancer. Loving husband of 36 years to Nancy, father to Philip M. (Stephanie) Sauvageot, Tina Sauvageot (Mike McFeely), Janna Elliot, and Elizabeth (Tony) Kozenko; Grandpap/ Grand pa/Papa to PJ, Gavin, Claire, Carson, Roman, Keegan, and Kelsie; son to the late Oscar and Hilda (Rohrig) Sauvageot; brother to Victor (Heidi) Sauvageot; uncle to Jean Davidson (Kojiro Umezaki); and cousin and friend to many loved ones.

