WLU To Repurpose Highlands Center

Intelligencer
 5 days ago

WHEELING — The Ohio County Development Authority is prepping for a new look and vision for The Highlands in the future, but the first moves there might just come via West Liberty University. Once a popular option to the main WLU campus, the WLU Highlands Center has offered graduate courses...

