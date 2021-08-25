WLU To Repurpose Highlands Center

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce continued its tradition of recognizing excellent teachers, despite the fact that because of the pandemic, the annual Partner in Education Luncheon could not be held this year. Instead, teachers were honored Wednesday night during the Chamber’s Steak Fry at the Sonneborn Shelter at Wheeling Park. From left are Chamber President Erikka Storch; elementary school honoree Brandy LaFlam, third-grade teacher at Woodsdale Elementary; middle school honoree Marcy Hartzell, eighth grade teacher at St. Michael Parish School; high school honoree Thomas Perdziola, math teacher at Wheeling Catholic Central High School; and John Culler, chairman of the Chamber Education Committee. Also recognized was Alaina Zende, Wheeling Central Catholic High School graduate, who was selected to receive the Chamber Scholarship. Zende, not pictured, plans to continue her studies in exercise physiology-pre-physical therapy at West Virginia University. (Photo by Eric Ayres)
Comments / 0