Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Eastbound Side of Fort Henry Bridge Getting Fresh Coat of Paint

Intelligencer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING — Fort Henry Bridge is going to lose its two-toned look. North Star Painting Company of Youngstown, Ohio, has been assembling cables and brackets as part of the massive “containment system” on the bridges’ archway. Crews are scheduled to begin sandblasting and painting the south side of the superstructure once the containment system is completely in place, according to West Virginia Division of Highways Area Engineer Mike Witherow.

www.theintelligencer.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
Ohio County, WV
Government
City
Wheeling, WV
County
Ohio County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arch Bridge#The Painting#Labor Day#Bridges Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US exit from Afghanistan ends 20 years of war

After 20 years, the U.S. military experiment in Afghanistan has ended. It was an end marred by chaos and death as the Biden administration rushed to evacuate thousands of people fleeing Taliban rule and terrorists seized on the disorder to kill nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. But despite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy