First Day Back to School In Marshall County

GLEN DALE — The first day back to school for many Marshall County students went off without a hitch. Principal Kim Cain said spirits were high across the board for students and faculty for the first day back for most students. Kindergarten students come back today, while pre-K instruction begins next week. Some students wore masks throughout the day, while others didn’t, but Cain said there was no friction either way, in light of the school district’s decision to leave it up to individual families to decide whether or not to require masks for students.