A Safe and Effective School Year Critical

A new school year is underway, as today Ohio County Schools becomes the latest district in our region to welcome students back to class. After a year-and-a-half of unstructured, unfocused remote learning in many of our West Virginia districts (most of our local Ohio districts and our Catholic schools were able to remain in-person almost all of last year, if you recall, with minimal issues to students, teachers and staff), let us hope, for the sake of our children and their social, emotional and academic well-being, that this school year goes off without a hitch.